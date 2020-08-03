Report: Europe Leads North America in Implementing Sustainability and CO2 Reduction Measures

According to a new report from EcoVadis, Europe leads North America when it comes to implementing sustainability and CO2 reduction measures. The report analyzed the sustainability performance of more than 40,000 companies across the globe from 2015 to 2019. The findings are as follows:

North American companies lead in reporting on CO2 emissions, but Europe leads in implementing action. Eighteen percent of businesses in North America participate in direct carbon reporting compared to 15% of organizations in Europe and AMEA. However, year-over-year Europe continues to outperform other regions on sustainability, scoring particularly well in the environment theme. From a company size standpoint, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) significantly underperform large ones in emissions reporting, highlighting the need for engagement strategies that develop management system maturity and guide improvements.

Chemical suppliers have greatly improved their sustainability practices. While this trend is especially true among small and medium-sized companies, organizations of all sizes in this industry have shown consistent positive progress. Sector initiatives, such as Together for Sustainability (TfS), present a positive go-forward example for other sectors.

“The recent pandemic put a magnifying glass on supply chain risks and vulnerabilities,” said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. “As organizations look to rebuild operations, they must ensure strong sustainability practices remain front and center, especially when it comes to supplier selection and relationship management. You are only as strong as your most vulnerable supplier — and without a holistic sustainability management system, organizations will continue to struggle to build resilience to supply chain disruptions and fail to meaningfully contribute to global sustainability outcomes.”

EcoVadis scores organizations on 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: environment, labor practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Scores range on a scale from zero to 100, where below 25 represents high risk, 25-44 represents medium risk, above 45 represents good performance, and above 64 is considered advanced. In this year’s Index, 57% of companies achieved scores of 45 or higher. This reflects a 7% jump from the previous three years in which this figure hovered around 49% to 51%, indicating that supply chains may have reached a pivot point and are poised to go “beyond compliance” to performance and resilience. Data also showed that, in three out of the four themes, small- and medium-sized companies continue to outperform their large counterparts.