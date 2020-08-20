How Rihanna’s Vegan Fenty Skin Line Aims to Reduce Waste

Musician Rihanna released her new vegan skincare line Fenty Skin with a sustainability focus. The unisex products are designed to reduce waste, protect animals, and preserve coral reefs.

“As we develop products, we’re thinking from the ground up to reduce excess packaging, from reducing new plastic generation per unit by incorporating post-consumer recycled material, to streamlining boxes and exterior product packaging,” according to the brand.

For example, Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen comes in a cartridge that clicks into the holster. Once the pump is tapped out, the product is refillable with a replacement cartridge. The brand sees refillable systems as the future, pitching them to consumers as “less packaging and less expensive, but a more luxurious experience.”

The Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum has a thick texture that allows the product to go directly on the skin, eliminating the need for consumers to use cotton rounds for application, Fenty Skin said in an Instagram post.

Wherever possible Fenty Skin is trying to incorporate post-consumer recycled material into bottles, tubes, and jars. The brand also created online guides that show consumers how to recycle each product part. In addition, the shipping boxes are fully recyclable, the company said.

“I wanted the packaging to be beautiful, but also functional with an earth-conscious approach,” Rihanna said in a statement.

Protecting Coral Reefs

Responsible ingredient sourcing is another environmental focus for the brand. SPF moisturizer from the line doesn’t contain any oxybenzone or octinoxate, Fenty Skin pointed out on Twitter. These chemicals are common sunscreen ingredients that contribute to coral bleaching, National Geographic reported.

Both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products are free from parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, formaldehydes, plastic microbeads, thiazolinones, PTFE/PFAS, polyacrylamide, paraffins, lead, ethanolamines (MEA, DEA, TEA), sodium lauryl sulfate, and sodium laureth sulfate, the company noted online.