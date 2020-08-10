SAS Commits to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

SAS is updating its climate strategy and environmental goals by committing to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is joining the global movement of organizations aligning their business with the aim to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst impacts from climate change.

Environmental initiatives

The company’s path to zero carbon requires continued investments in research, the highest-efficiency AI-enabled energy technologies, smart sensors, renewable energy, electric vehicle infrastructure and LEED best practices. It also includes the application of advanced analytics to make decisions about how best to reduce SAS’ footprint and operate more sustainably. The company is committed to establishing science-based targets and aligning with the UN Global Compact and We Mean Business coalition to embrace a “green growth” strategy, the company states.

In 2019, SAS’ top environmental achievements included:

Being featured in the Business Roundtable CEO Embracing Sustainability Challenge.

Achieving 2020 goal of adding 50% more charging stations at SAS headquarters.

Earning LEED certifications for its Toronto location (Platinum) and for its largest and newest office building at world headquarters (Gold).

Reducing absolute emissions another 3.9% – 23.5% lower than the 2011 baseline year.

Exceeding 2025 goal of improving carbon use intensity for US office buildings by 50%.

Decreasing energy use intensity for office buildings another 6.1% to 14.5 kWh per square foot.

Installing numerous sensors on campus beehives where a dedicated IoT team uses the data to improve understanding of bee behaviors.

Diverting 49% of operational and construction waste from landfills globally.

Contributing to the greater good

The company also continues to invest in Data for Good projects as part of its social innovation initiative by finding creative ways to accelerate global progress and move the world toward a more sustainable future. From helping to protect biodiversity and bee populations to tackling deforestation in the Amazon, SAS is applying technology and expertise to help solve some of society’s biggest challenges.