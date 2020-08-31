Scottish Brewer Becomes First Carbon Negative Beer Brand in the World

The world’s largest craft brewer, BrewDog, announced today that it will become carbon negative, and that it will remove twice as much carbon from the air than it emits every year. These moves make BrewDog the first carbon-negative international beer brand in the world, as it sets out to fight climate change and have a positive impact on the planet.

BrewDog is unveiling a climate action program and sustainability report that outlines $39 million of green investments across its business. As part of these efforts, BrewDog has also purchased 2,050 acres of Scottish Highlands just north of Loch Lomond, Scotland, to create the BrewDog Forest, and plans to plant one million trees over the next few years — beginning in early 2021.

The brewer also plans to create a sustainable campsite on the land, that will host sustainability retreats and workshops for the general public.

Sustainability projects planned for BrewDog USA include solar panels to power the Columbus, Ohio brewery and US headquarters; hop farm and apple orchard added to the brewery campus; wastewater treatment plant; anaerobic digestor; and electric delivery vehicles.

Over the past few months, BrewDog has been working closely with lead scientific advisor Professor Mike Berners-Lee and his team at Small World Consulting. Berners-Lee has led the process of calculating BrewDog’s carbon footprint and been pivotal in the design of its carbon removal plan. The partnership has helped to direct over $39M of investment into green infrastructure to support the business in reducing carbon emissions.

In order to double remove all of its carbon until it is able to begin planting the BrewDog Forest, the brewer will be working with offset partners on a series of projects. Each organization has the highest standard of accreditation and has been vetted by Berners-Lee and his team with each project deemed beneficial to biodiversity and local communities.

Green infrastructure projects currently underway at BrewDog Ellon (Scotland) include: