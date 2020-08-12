The Future of Air Emissions Reporting: Leveraging Real-time Data to Meet Environmental and Sustainability Targets

More and more, stakeholders and investors are expecting organizations to go above and beyond environmental compliance limits set by the federal government. Organizations are setting ambitious targets to become carbon neutral, to minimize air pollutant emissions, and to prove their commitment to the long-term sustainability of their own organization and of the planet. How can the technology of today help these organizations meet their environmental goals of tomorrow?

In this webinar you will learn

Which key trends are driving companies to set their own emissions and sustainability targets

How EHS software solutions have traditionally been used to track these targets

How these new trends are challenging the EHS solutions that have been put in place

How EHS software solutions are adapting to meet this new use case