The Future of Air Emissions Reporting: Leveraging Real-time Data to Meet Environmental and Sustainability Targets

More and more, stakeholders and investors are expecting organizations to go above and beyond environmental compliance limits set by the federal government. Organizations are setting ambitious targets to become carbon neutral, to minimize air pollutant emissions, and to prove their commitment to the long-term sustainability of their own organization and of the planet. How can the technology of today help these organizations meet their environmental goals of tomorrow?
In this webinar you will learn
- Which key trends are driving companies to set their own emissions and sustainability targets
- How EHS software solutions have traditionally been used to track these targets
- How these new trends are challenging the EHS solutions that have been put in place
- How EHS software solutions are adapting to meet this new use case
Kyle Schiber
Product Manager
Enablon
Kyle Schiber is a Product Manager at Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer company, with nine years of experience implementing and designing environmental compliance software solutions. Kyle’s product scope at Enablon includes environmental solutions for air, water, and waste compliance, as well as process safety solutions such as management of change and process hazard analysis. As Product Manager, Kyle designs new product solutions through understanding the needs of his users and the needs of the software market as a whole. Outside of work, Kyle enjoys baking sourdough bread, creative writing, and volunteering at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.
