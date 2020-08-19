World’s Largest Battery Storage Project Unveiled in San Diego

Today, the largest battery energy storage project in the world was unveiled – Gateway Energy Storage. The 250 megawatt (MW) Gateway project, located in the East Otay Mesa community in San Diego County, California, enhances grid reliability and reduces customer energy costs. In doing so, Gateway provides a valuable resource for energy consumers, utilities, and other load servers across California.

Gateway Energy Storage, constructed by LS Power, currently at 230 MW and on track to reach 250 MW by the end of the month, follows another LS Power battery project, Vista Energy Storage in Vista, California, which has been operating since 2018 and was previously the largest battery storage project in the United States at 40 MW. LS Power has additional projects in development or construction in both California and New York, including Diablo Energy Storage (200 MW) in Pittsburg, California; LeConte Energy Storage (125 MW) in Calexico, California; and Ravenswood Energy Storage (316 MW) in Queens, New York.

“Gateway and LS Power’s other California-based energy projects will support the state in its clean energy and storage goals,” said LS Power Head of Renewables John King. “LS Power is a first mover in commercializing new technologies and developing new markets. By charging during solar production or off-peak hours and delivering energy to the grid during times of peak demand for power, our battery storage projects improve electric reliability, reduce costs and help our state meet its climate objectives.”