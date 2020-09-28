$28 Million Electric Vehicle Charging Program Launches in California

A $28 million effort to install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at commercial workplaces, multi-family dwellings and other public locations in California has launched. It is the largest EV charging infrastructure program tied to a single Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) agency.

EV Ready intends to install 3,500 charging ports in San Mateo County over the next four years. The effort includes $24 million in project incentives and $4 million towards free technical assistance for eligible properties, support of workforce development in the county, and other assorted costs.

The $24 million in project incentives includes $12 million from Peninsula Clean Energy and $12 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) under the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP). CALeVIP is a state-funded EV charging infrastructure program that works with local community partners to develop and implement regional incentive projects for charging infrastructure that supports EV adoption statewide. That broader CALeVIP Peninsula-Silicon Valley effort will also include $36 million in incentives that will be disbursed in partnership with four Santa Clara County agencies – Silicon Valley Clean Energy, San Jose Clean Energy, Silicon Valley Power and the City of Palo Alto Utilities.

By 2025, San Mateo County is expected to have more than 45,000 EVs.

Just last month, General Motors and EVgo announced they plan to triple the size of the nation’s largest public fast charging network by adding more than 2,700 new fast chargers over the next five years, a move the companies hope will help accelerate widespread electric vehicle adoption.

The two companies will add fast-charging stations to cities and suburbs, unlocking new EV customer segments and providing increased charging access to drivers who live in multi-unit homes, rent their homes, and can’t install chargers, or might not have access to workplace charging.