Conagra Moves to More Sustainable Recyclable Cubes for Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa

Conagra Brands and Berry Global announced a new package design for Conagra’s Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa line that reduces the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and transporting the hot cocoa containers by 15%. Conagra says this is the first major hot cocoa brand to move from round canisters to a more eco-efficient recyclable cube. Created in partnership with Berry Global’s Blue Clover Studios, the new light blue easy-grip container is made of recyclable plastic with a wraparound in-mold label and a space-efficient tapered cube design. The new package design will initially be used for Conagra Brands’ 38-ounce size Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix.

The new design reduces the package’s carbon footprint by 98 metric tons each year due to less energy required to manufacture and transport the material. Conagra says the new shape also allows the company to better utilize space in transit, saving more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually from fewer truck loads transporting plastic tubs.

The new Swiss Miss package is the result of a cross-functional design process between Conagra Brands and Berry Global’s Blue Clover Studios, including manufacturing, packaging, and business stakeholders.

Conagra has also invested in renewable energy lately. Just last year, the company announced it entered into a 15-year service agreement with SolAmerica Energy to place eight acres of solar panels on the company’s St. Elmo, Ill. property.

The energy generated by the photovoltaic array is equivalent to the amount needed to produce approximately 35% of all Wish-bone salad dressings as well as Log Cabin and Mrs. Butterworth’s syrups, which are produced at the St. Elmo facility.