Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Evian Launches New Bottles Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

(Credit: Evian)

Evian spring water has added new bottles to its portfolio that are made from 100% recycled plastic. The product is now available in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, and the UK.

All Evian water bottles are recyclable and today’s announcement means that an average of 40% of the product portfolio is now also made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and label).

According to the bottled water company, when plastic is recycled and turned into a new bottle, it reduces carbon emissions in production by up to 50% compared to bottles made from virgin plastic.

Earlier this year, Evian announced it created a new water bottle made from 100% recycled plastic that is completely label-free. The 400-milliliter mineral water bottle took two years to develop and represents part of the Danone brand’s goal of becoming fully circular by 2025.

Whitepapers

Bundling Competitive Supply and Distributed Energy Resources

Getting Approval for your Software Solution Guide

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Ameren Establishes Net-Zero Emissions Goal by 2050, Expands Solar and Wind Initiatives
REI Set to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in Operations This Year
Ocean Spray Launches Plastic Packaging Recycling Program
PepsiCo and Vail Partner for ‘Zero Net Operating Footprint’ at Ski Resorts by 2030
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.