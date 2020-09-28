Evian Launches New Bottles Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

Evian spring water has added new bottles to its portfolio that are made from 100% recycled plastic. The product is now available in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, and the UK.

All Evian water bottles are recyclable and today’s announcement means that an average of 40% of the product portfolio is now also made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and label).

According to the bottled water company, when plastic is recycled and turned into a new bottle, it reduces carbon emissions in production by up to 50% compared to bottles made from virgin plastic.

Earlier this year, Evian announced it created a new water bottle made from 100% recycled plastic that is completely label-free. The 400-milliliter mineral water bottle took two years to develop and represents part of the Danone brand’s goal of becoming fully circular by 2025.