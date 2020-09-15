From the Editor: E+E 100 Submissions Open – Nominate Yourself or a Colleague Today

Dear Reader,

Now that Labor Day has passed and the somewhat lazy days of summer have slipped away (sigh), I know you’re busy jumping back into the whirlwind of helping improve environmental and energy management, so I’ll be brief:

Nominations are open for the Environment + Energy Leader 100 through September 30. Don’t be shy — nominate yourself or a colleague today. There’s no fee for nominations and the entry form is simple. Just tell us in 500 words or less about your nominee’s successes. How have they broken new ground or advanced best practices to help companies achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management?

The more specific you can be, the better, but there are no attachments needed on the entry form, no entry fee, no additional effort needed. We just want to know who in the industry is making a real difference. Is someone from the C-suite a true leader? How about someone from your team? A colleague from another company? You?

Now’s the time to step forward and show us who the “doers” are that we should all know about. Our team, along with our advisory board, will select the 100 Honorees to feature in a special ebook to be published later this fall. (Download last year’s ebook here.)

We’re proud of our E+E 100 program. Products and initiatives aren’t made in a vacuum; they’re created by smart people who are making a difference. They’re improving their companies’ bottom lines while ensuring that the world we live in continues its transformation into a more wonderful, sustainable place for future generations.

Submit your nominee, or browse past E+E 100 Honorees, here. I look forward to seeing your nominations.

Thanks, and I hope you’re keeping well.

Jennifer Hermes Nastu

Director of Content