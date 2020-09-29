Lost your password?
Georgia Power to Electrify Portion of its Utility Fleet

(Credit: Pixabay)

Georgia Power will electrify portions of its vehicle fleet as part of a corporate-wide, internal fleet electrification goal. Southern Company, the utility’s corporate parent, today announced plans to convert 50 percent of its system fleet vehicles across the auto/SUV/minivan, forklift, and ATV/cart/miscellaneous segments by 2030.

Georgia Power says it will continue to invest in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure statewide and will invest $6 million over the next three years in fast-charging EV infrastructure for the public. To date, Georgia Power has installed 41 fast-chargers in locations across the state.

In addition to developing public charging infrastructure, the company is committed to explaining the benefits of EV ownership and making the decision to switch easier by providing customers with the resources they need to learn more about the benefits and potential savings of driving electric.

Georgia Power also offers EV charger rebates for business and residential customers, an online calculator to help customers find out how much driving electric may save them and a special rate for EV customers. The company’s Plug-in Electric Vehicle rate offers lower prices from 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. to encourage nighttime EV charging.

