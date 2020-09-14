Henkel Using PPA to Cover 100% of its Electricity Demand in the US

Henkel has signed a large-scale virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) relating to a new wind farm in Bee County, Texas, which will cover 100% of the electricity demand of Henkel’s operations in the US.

In order to reach its goal to source 100% renewable electricity for its production sites by 2030, Henkel follows a combination of on-site production of green energy, direct purchase, and virtual coverage. This involves, for example, entering into long-term VPPAs that feed power from specific renewable energy plants into the supply grid — in an amount that is equal to the amount consumed. Thus, Henkel contributes to creating additional renewable energy generation capacity by way of its green power purchase.

Henkel’s VPPA in the US is connected to a new wind power project, which is being developed by energy provider Ørsted. With an overall production of around 600,000 MWh per year, the wind farm is scheduled to be connected to the grid in early 2022. Henkel’s agreement comprises half of the wind farm’s electricity capacity at fixed terms over a period of more than 10 years.

Henkel has also made recent commitments toward the use of plastics. Just last month, the company announced it joined the US Plastics Pact, a collaborative, solutions-driven initiative rooted in four ambitious goals intended to create a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025. The first North American Pact of its kind, the US Pact is a collaboration led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.