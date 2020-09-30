How to be an effective energy manager amid a symphony of advice and possibilities

NRG experts understand how managing energy for a commercial or industrial facility has grown incredibly complex. No longer is the sole goal getting the lowest cost for electricity; it now includes sustainability and resilience targets as well.

There is an array of technologies and innovations to help energy managers achieve these goals individually, but piecemeal solutions can miss opportunities and potentially create new problems. So how do you integrate conventional energy supply choices, sustainability planning and cost management goals into a single solution?

In this webinar, a panel of energy professionals will:

• Discuss how to manage sources with the big picture in mind

• Look at a range of supply and demand-side solutions

• Offer solutions for integrating these choices into a cohesive plan

Date: October 21, 2020

Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST