How to be an effective energy manager amid a symphony of advice and possibilities

NRG experts understand how managing energy for a commercial or industrial facility has grown incredibly complex. No longer is the sole goal getting the lowest cost for electricity; it now includes sustainability and resilience targets as well.
There is an array of technologies and innovations to help energy managers achieve these goals individually, but piecemeal solutions can miss opportunities and potentially create new problems. So how do you integrate conventional energy supply choices, sustainability planning and cost management goals into a single solution?
In this webinar, a panel of energy professionals will:
• Discuss how to manage sources with the big picture in mind
• Look at a range of supply and demand-side solutions
• Offer solutions for integrating these choices into a cohesive plan
Date: October 21, 2020
Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST
|Speakers
|
Greg Kandankulam
Senior Manager, Sustainability
NRG
Greg Kandankulam is a Senior Manager, Sustainability at NRG where he leads the Sustainable Energy Advisory team. This team of sustainability advisors assists clients in driving their organizations toward a cleaner energy future. He has 15 years’ experience in strategic analysis, financial modeling and project management with a sustainability focus. Mr. Kandankulam has a strong background in public-private partnerships, smart grid assets, climate risk and utility regulatory policy. He has presented on the future of the grid to public and private sector audiences throughout the country.
Greg holds an MBA from Presidio Graduate School in sustainable management and a BSAST in nuclear engineering from Thomas Edison State University. Mr. Kandankulam has previously held positions as a program manager of a public-private partnership for the Dutch government, based on sustainable energy projects, and as a chief nuclear mechanical operator in the U.S. Navy for six years. He also served for 4 years as Sustainability Commissioner for the City of Sausalito in California.
|
|
Lee Spivak
Lee is the Managing Principal of the Sports and Entertainment team with Waste Management Sustainability Services. With over a decade of experience in sustainable business management solutions, Lee has focused on comprehensive environmental programs, sustainable supply chains, and efficiency programs for numerous Fortune 500 companies.
His recent work experience includes material minimization and diversion programs, procurement analyses, greenhouse gas inventory management, environmental impact benchmarking, zero waste and sustainable sports certifications, video production, CDP and DJSI reporting, water restoration campaigns, stakeholder engagement, product recyclability design, sustainable sponsorships, embedded water, environmental marketing, and corporate reporting.
Prior to working for Waste Management, Lee received an MA in International Environmental Policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies with a focus on energy, climate change and Chinese. Hailing from Boston, he holds a BA in Psychology and Chinese from Bates College. Lee is also a WELL AP, LEED AP, and TRUE Advisor.
|
Tracy Alexander
Tracy Alexander, a business development professional at NRG, has more than 15 years of experience in both retail and business-to-business environments across multiple industries. As an energy leader, she has led a residential demand response program for a large Texas energy retail provider and was also responsible for leading commodity product development in ERCOT. Most recently, Tracy worked to develop the behind-the-meter battery storage offering for NRG and is currently concentrated on a new ERCOT-focused product to help customers monetize their flexible load during peak summer months. Tracy resides in Austin where she grew up and received a B.A. degree in Business Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin.