Learn about Ethylene Oxide emissions to protect your community and reduce your workplace risk

Ethylene Oxide is now believed to be more harmful than previously realized and industry initiatives are underway to better characterize the risk to workers and communities. Outdoor fugitive emissions must be accurately quantified, not only at the source, such as exhaust stacks, but also at the facility fenceline and in ambient air. Indoors, the task is equally challenging when trying to characterize the air quality in places like central processing facilities, aeration and storage rooms, ventilation systems, hallways and offices. Join this webinar to understand how accurate and reliable EtO measurements can result in a risk reduction for ‘day-to-day’ operations at industrial and medical facilities, and reduce the exposure for your workers and community.

Date: October 14, 2020

Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST