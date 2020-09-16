Lego to Invest up to $400 Million over 3 Years to Accelerate Sustainability Efforts

The Lego Group has announced plans to invest up to $400 million over three years to accelerate sustainability and social responsibility initiatives. The investment will cover both long-term investments and ongoing costs.

As a next step, the company will begin to phase out single-use plastic bags used in Lego boxes to package the loose bricks.?This is part of its ambition to make all its packaging sustainable by the end of 2025.?From 2021, Forest Stewardship Council-certified recyclable paper bags will be trialed in boxes.

Last year, the company announced it achieved its goal to balance 100% of its energy use with energy from renewable sources. The total output from the investments by the Lego Group in renewables now exceeds the energy consumed at all Lego factories, stores and offices globally. In 2016, more than 360 gigawatt hours of energy were used by the company to produce the more than 75 billion Lego bricks sold around the world during the year.