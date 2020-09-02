Lenovo Commits to Reducing Scope 1 and 2 Emissions 50% by 2030

Lenovo has unveiled science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for 2030 alongside its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which details its ESG progress to date, as well as its future plans. These new targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and support global scientific goals to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (scope 1 and 2) and are ambitious in line with the current best practices (scope 3).

Lenovo is setting these new goals after reducing its scope 1 & 2 GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 92 percent in FY2019/20, exceeding its 40% reduction goal set in 2010. Lenovo achieved this goal through a variety of energy efficiency projects, renewable energy installations within the US and China, and support for several renewable energy projects via renewable energy commodity purchases

Moving forward, Lenovo has identified new goals that will make a bigger impact on reducing climate change. By 2030, Lenovo will commit to reducing scope 1 and 2 direct emissions (emissions related to operations including energy purchased for electricity, heat, steam and cooling) by 50%; and reducing scope 3 emissions intensity throughout its value chain by 25%.

Within its value chain, Lenovo is focusing on decreasing emissions across three categories, including: the use of sold products (for notebooks, desktops and servers); purchased goods and services; and upstream transportation. The company is also identifying what it will take to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

As part of Lenovo’s science-based targets adoption, the company is setting more ambitious goals for scope 1 & 2 emissions, to limit climate change to a 1.5-degree Celsius increase in global temperature, versus the less aggressive but SBTi aligned goal of limiting to a 2-degree increase.