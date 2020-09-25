Managing energy costs during COVID-19 recovery

As the nation moves towards recovery from COVID-19, an organization’s success will depend upon informed financial management — using capital wisely, reducing overhead costs, and increasing efficiencies.
Reducing utility and maintenance costs by upgrading facility infrastructure is an obvious first step towards a sustainable recovery. But the question remains, at a time like this, should organizations invest their capital on projects outside of their core competencies? To address this, and other financial challenges, this webinar will examine different financial approaches both the private and public sectors can take to lower overhead costs while conserving capital.
During this webinar we will discuss:
- Managing capital in uncertain times
- No-capital-required funding options for infrastructure upgrades
- How our customers are taking advantage of these budget-neutral energy management strategies
At the end of this webinar, you will understand how to reduce costs, while improving the working environment of the employees committed to your organization’s continued success.
Date: October 28, 2020
Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST
|Speakers
|
Lou Preston, Jr.
National Accounts Manager
Centrica Business Solutions
Lou began his professional career in energy efficient lighting wearing a tool belt and work boots while paying for his undergraduate studies at Western Michigan University earning his Bachelor’s degree in Integrated Supply Management in 1996. Lou has remained actively engaged in the energy efficiency industry for almost 30 years. After spending 10 years as a contractor, Lou worked in the manufacturing industry with Hubbell Lighting during the time that major fixture manufacturers were focusing on converting their focus from fluorescent to LED technologies. With his time at Hubbell Lighting, Lou trained ESCOs and electrical contractors how to deploy the most up to date lighting technologies.
Currently at Centrica Business Solutions, Lou is a National Accounts Manager developing portfolio-wide energy efficiency programs for companies with a national footprint in the C&I industry. Although funding vehicles and technology are ever evolving, his approach has not changed since 1993 – understand the customer’s needs, and utilize the best fit technology that meets the customers financial and performance goals.
Lou is an active member of the Illumination Engineering Society (IES), a Certified Lighting Management Consultant (CLMC) 2007 and a Certified Sustainable Lighting Consultant CSLC 2010.