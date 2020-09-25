Managing energy costs during COVID-19 recovery

As the nation moves towards recovery from COVID-19, an organization’s success will depend upon informed financial management — using capital wisely, reducing overhead costs, and increasing efficiencies.

Reducing utility and maintenance costs by upgrading facility infrastructure is an obvious first step towards a sustainable recovery. But the question remains, at a time like this, should organizations invest their capital on projects outside of their core competencies? To address this, and other financial challenges, this webinar will examine different financial approaches both the private and public sectors can take to lower overhead costs while conserving capital.

During this webinar we will discuss:

Managing capital in uncertain times

No-capital-required funding options for infrastructure upgrades

How our customers are taking advantage of these budget-neutral energy management strategies

At the end of this webinar, you will understand how to reduce costs, while improving the working environment of the employees committed to your organization’s continued success.

Date: October 28, 2020

Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST