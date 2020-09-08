Mattress Maker Tempur Sealy Will Source 100% Renewable Energy for US and European Manufacturing

Tempur Sealy International today announced multiple initiatives to further reduce its global environmental footprint. The company has committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its US and European Tempur-Pedic and Sealy manufacturing operations beginning this year. Tempur Sealy will source the renewable energy certificates (“RECs”) from wind farms across the US and will be the largest bedding manufacturer in the world to purchase RECs sufficient to power the vast majority of its operations.

Additionally, Tempur Sealy provided an update on its investment in solar power technology for its largest mattress manufacturing operation located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While the company says the 2020 completion date has been negatively impacted by covid-19, Tempur Sealy remains committed to the initiative and now expects to complete the installation of the solar panel technology in the first half of 2021. The solar panels are expected to generate enough renewable energy to power all of Tempur Sealy’s Albuquerque mattress assembly lines.

Finally, Tempur Sealy announced that it is committed to achieving zero landfill waste for its US and European manufacturing operations by the end of 2022. Currently, more than 90% of process by-products, packaging and other materials from Tempur Sealy US and European operations are recycled or used in energy generation. This zero-landfill initiative will increase that amount to 100%.

Zero waste has been a goal of several companies recently. Earlier this month, Cintas announced that its direct sale and rental distribution centers (DCs) located in its Chicago facility had achieved zero waste. For this, the company has been awarded Gold level under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities define, pursue, and achieve zero waste goals while becoming more resource efficient.