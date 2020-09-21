Morgan Stanley Commits to Net-Zero Financed Emissions by 2050

Morgan Stanley today announced a new commitment to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. In a press released issued today, the company said it is committed to providing financing, expertise and thought leadership to support the transition to a low-carbon world.

A critical challenge to achieving this goal is the lack of standardized tools and methodologies around measuring and disclosing financed emissions. Morgan Stanley has also committed to helping develop the tools and methodologies needed to measure and manage carbon-related activities in appropriate ways.

In August, Morgan Stanley joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, a global framework for financial institutions to measure and disclose the emissions from their lending and investment portfolios. “Once consistent, robust, and comparable metrics and methodologies are available, the Firm will set its initial financed emissions reduction targets while continuing to help find solutions for its clients,” the press release stated.