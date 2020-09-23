PepsiCo and Vail Partner for ‘Zero Net Operating Footprint’ at Ski Resorts by 2030

PepsiCo has committed to a significant investment annually in projects that support “Commitment to Zero,” Vail Resorts’ sustainability pledge to achieve a zero net operating footprint by 2030, including zero waste to landfill.

Through a multi-year sustainability roadmap, the companies will focus on waste reduction, including reducing beverage and food packaging waste and replacing wax-lined paper cups with compostable PepsiCo products. Vail Resorts and PepsiCo have already begun this work at select resorts. At the end of the 2018/19 ski season, the companies shared that more than 250,000 wax-lined paper cups had been saved from landfill as a result of this switch at multiple on-mountain restaurants. In synergy with Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero initiative, PepsiCo has its own target to make 100% of its product packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.

In addition to waste diversion efforts, PepsiCo also will support Vail Resorts’ sustainability commitments through guest-facing education initiatives, joint marketing efforts, and creative upcycling projects. This season, Vail Resorts and PepsiCo will partner with international recycling leader TerraCycle to create picnic tables and chairs out of recycled snack and candy wrappers at Park City, Keystone, Beaver Creek, Vail, and Breckenridge resorts. The companies are also partnering with Fuse Marketing and Snow Park Technologies to develop a terrain park feature at Breckenridge made partially of recycled plastic and snack and candy wrapper material.

The 18 resorts included in the expanded partnership include Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia; Mount Snow in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana.