Uber Commits to Become a Fully Zero-Emission Platform by 2040

Uber is committing to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040, with 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micromobility. The company is also setting a goal to have 100% of rides take place in electric vehicles (EVs) in US, Canadian, and European cities by 2030. Uber is also committing to reaching net-zero emissions from corporate operations by 2030. According to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, hitting these goals would put the company a decade ahead of Paris Climate Agreement targets.

Uber says it will take a holistic approach to reducing emissions, starting with four key actions:

Expanding Uber Green to make it easier for riders to choose to travel in hybrids or EVs. Committing $800 million in resources to help hundreds of thousands of drivers transition to EVs by 2025. Investing in the company’s multimodal network to promote sustainable alternatives to personal cars. Being transparent and accountable to the public along the way.

Khosrowshahi said: “We’ll seek to build the most efficient, decarbonized, and multimodal platform in the world for on-demand mobility. While we’re not the first to set ambitious goals in transitioning to EVs, we intend to be the first to make it happen. Competing on sustainability is a win for the world, and today we challenge other mobility platforms to transparency, accountability, and more action.”

But Khosrowshahi also notes that the ultimate success of the business will rest on Uber’s ability to transition its platform to clean energy in partnership with drivers, industry innovators, and governments.