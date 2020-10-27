$65 Million in Funding Going to California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Four Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) from the Bay Area and Central Coast of California are funding — in total, with state financial contributions — $65 million in infrastructure to support the rising number of electric vehicles (EV) in the state. This funding will support thousands of new EV chargers, a significant and essential step toward meeting California emissions reductions goals and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target of no new combustion engine passenger and light duty vehicle sales by 2035.

San José Clean Energy, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Peninsula Clean Energy, and Central Coast Community Energy are working toward achieving the goal for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that is available ready for users throughout their communities.

The CCAs are contributing millions of dollars to amplify the impact of state funding, and when combined with California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) funds, the overall investments total $65 million. The California Energy Commission’s (CEC) Clean Transportation Program funds CALeVIP to support “a streamlined process for getting chargers installed to fill the significant gaps in charging availability.”

The Peninsula-Silicon Valley Incentive Project will bring $55 million to the region and pay for a significant amount of installing new EV charging. The funding is distributed to each CCA service area and the local partnerships help deploy charging infrastructure in areas with the greatest need. The project also includes two municipal partners with the City of Palo Alto Utilities and the City of Santa Clara’s Silicon Valley Power.

The Central Coast will benefit from a collective $9.2 million in funding through the Central Coast Incentive Project totaling $7 million for the Monterey Bay Region, and a $2.2 million investment by 3CE to fund zero-emission school buses.

Just last month, a $28 million effort to install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at commercial workplaces, multi-family dwellings and other public locations in California launched. It is the largest EV charging infrastructure program tied to a single Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) agency.