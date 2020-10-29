Amazon Adds ‘Climate Pledge’ Section to Site in European Countries

Amazon has launched a new program in Europe that the company says will make it easier for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. Customers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK will see a “Climate Pledge Friendly” badge on more than 40,000 products to signify that they have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications.

Amazon is also introducing its own externally validated certification, Compact by Design, to identify products that, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design. With the removal of excess air and water, products require less packaging and become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions.

The Climate Pledge Friendly selection includes beauty, fashion, grocery, household, office, and electronics products for consumers and businesses from brands including Seventh Generation by Unilever, Faith in Nature, HP Inc., Calida, Esprit, Haglöfs, and Kite Clothing. Climate Pledge Friendly products are clearly shown in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated sustainability section on the Amazon site in those countries. The Climate Pledge Friendly selection also includes products made and sold by small businesses across Europe.

Amazon has partnered with trusted third-party certifications, and customers will be able to discover products that meet sustainability standards designed to help preserve the natural world. Climate Pledge Friendly includes a wide range of global certifications and Amazon is adding European certifications from EU Ecolabel, Blue Angel, and Nordic Swan. Amazon is working with more certification partners and brands to add to the selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products.

