Ball Corp. and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Partner to Advance Sustainability in 3 US Venues

Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) recently established a global partnership across three marquee venues in Denver, Los Angeles, and London. The partnership was founded to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience, and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice.

The partnership includes naming rights for Ball and KSE’s hometown arena in Denver, Colorado, home to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, and also home to family entertainment and concerts.

Ball and KSE will also partner with the Premier League’s Arsenal F.C., which plays in London’s Emirates Stadium, and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. In each location, in addition to in-venue aluminum beverage packaging solutions, Ball and KSE says they will enhance local community programs and increase awareness of the importance of aluminum recycling.

These venues will make the event and fan experience more sustainable by making infinitely recyclable beverage packaging more accessible and ensuring fans have confidence their beverage containers are being recycled and returned to the shelves. At all three locations, this partnership enables KSE to provide guests with real solutions that address the packaging waste crisis, including cold beverages in the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup and in aluminum cans and bottles, with improved fan-facing recycling programs available on-site.

At Ball Arena in Denver, Ball will be KSE’s Official and Exclusive Sustainability Partner, working with KSE to transition to aluminum beverage packaging – cans, bottles, and cups – for 100% of the venue’s concessions, with the goal of implementing a closed loop system by 2022. The partnership will include a comprehensive recycling and sustainability plan designed to strengthen the venue’s collection, processing and reclamation, as well as investments in community education focused on aluminum recycling.

In London, Ball will partner with Arsenal – one of the most watched soccer teams in the world – as its official sustainable aluminum beverage packaging partner. The partnership will explore ways in which Ball can support the club in reducing its impact on the environment and assist with educational initiatives for its global fanbase about the importance of recycling and other green practices.?Ball’s partnership with Arsenal builds on both parties’ long history of working to support their community and signals a long-term commitment to a sustainable future.

In Los Angeles, Ball will become the official Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging Partner of SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams. SoFi Stadium – the new, 70,000-seat home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers – will feature the company’s infinitely recyclable aluminum cups for draft beer and cocktails. The Rams will use the cups at team training facilities, camps and on game days. Additionally, the partnership will allow Ball to create local sustainability awareness events, targeted community recycling improvements and educational programming.

The cup, a direct response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products, debuted in 2019 at the former Pepsi Center, now Ball Arena. It is also available at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field and at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, among other major venues.