BMO Now Matching 100% of its Power Usage with Electricity Generated from Renewable Sources

BMO recently announced it is now matching 100% of its electricity usage with electricity produced from renewable sources across global operations.

This achievement includes investment in Renewal Energy Certificates from wind, solar, and hydro projects in the regions where BMO operates, in quantities that match its 2019 global electricity consumption. The investment has enabled the generation of more than 407,000 MWh of renewable energy.

BMO has set a target to reduce its operational greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2021 compared to its 2016 baseline and is on track to achieve this goal, reaching a 9% reduction at the end of 2019.

Back in April, the financial firm announced its 2020 goal to match 100% of its electricity usage with electricity produced from renewable sources across global operations.