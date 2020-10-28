DuPont Performance Building Solutions Says it Will Reduce GHG Emissions 75%

DuPont Performance Building Solutions (PBS) and Corian Design recently announced the business’s 2030 Sustainability Goals. The goals are aligned within the framework of DuPont’s 2030 Sustainability Goals and seek to contribute to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, the business aspires to:

Direct 100% of the innovation portfolio to meaningfully advance the UN SDGs

Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from operations by 75% from 2019 levels

Advance the circular economy in the building industry through innovation in materials and business models, collaboration, and end-of-life plans that eliminate and upcycle waste across the product life cycle

Collaborate with customers and partners to bring green chemistry innovations to market

The business’s goals support DuPont’s 2030 goals on Delivering Solutions for Global Challenges, Acting on Climate, Enabling a Circular Economy, Innovating Safer By Design, and Building Thriving Communities.

A recent example of the business’s goals in action is the new, reduced global warming potential (GWP) DuPont Styrofoam Brand Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Rigid Foam Insulation. This new formulation contributes to DuPont’s 2030 Acting on Climate goal and is expected to deliver GHG reductions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement, while maintaining the material performance that Styrofoam Brand customers expect.