Freddie Mac Multifamily Goes to Market with New Sustainability Bonds

Freddie Mac Multifamily has announced a new offering aimed at attracting capital to support sustainable communities. According to the company’s Sustainability Bonds Framework, the proceeds of Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds will be used to finance multifamily properties that offer affordable housing to low- to moderate-income families and include certain environmental impact features. These include energy or water efficiency improvements and building standards for energy efficiency.

The Sustainability Bonds Framework are mapped to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically goal number one (no poverty), goal seven (affordable and clean energy), goal ten (reduced inequities), and goal eleven (sustainable cities and communities).

The new Sustainability Bonds offering rounds out the organization’s Impact Bonds lineup, joining the Social Bonds series that launched earlier this month and the K-G series that launched in 2019, Freddie Mac Multifamily says.

The buildings and construction sector accounted for 36% of final energy use and 39% of energy and process-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, globally, in 2018, according to the Global Alliance for Buildings & Construction.