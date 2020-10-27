Google Furthers its Sustainability Commitments with Pledges for Plastic-Free Packaging and Zero Waste

Last month, we reported that Google eliminated its entire carbon legacy (covering all operational emissions before the company became carbon neutral in 2007) through the purchase of high-quality carbon offsets. This means that Google’s lifetime net carbon footprint is now zero.

Fast forward to now and Google has announced three new commitments. According to the company’s website, the company now pledges the following:

50% recycled or renewable material by 2025

Google is committing to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50% of all plastic used across all hardware products by 2025, prioritizing recycled plastic everywhere it can. Google says it hopes this is a milestone on the path to a future where the company can design out waste and pollution and keep materials in use longer.

“Zero Waste to Landfill” certification

Google says it is committing to achieving UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill certification at all final assembly manufacturing sites by 2022. This certification means that the vast majority of waste from those operations will be recycled.

Plastic-free packaging by 2025

Google says it will continue to keep all shipping of Made by Google hardware to and from direct customers 100% carbon neutral. The company says it will also ensure that the product box itself is sustainable and recyclable, removing headaches for the recyclers who process it. By 2025, Google is committing to making its product packaging 100% plastic free and 100% recyclable. To get there, Google is attempting to uncover alternative, recyclable materials that will still protect its products.