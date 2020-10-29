Keurig Dr Pepper Transitions Snapple, Core Bottles to 100% Recycled Plastic

Keurig Dr Pepper is the latest beverage company to plan the transition of its bottles to 100% recycled plastic; the company says the move to transition its Snapple and Core brands to rPET bottles will eliminate more than 46 million pounds of virgin plastic used by the company annually. While Snapple is currently available in recycled plastic bottles on the West Coast, rollout will continue in phases across the country through early next year. Core bottles made from 100% recycled plastic will be on shelves beginning early next year.

Similarly, Evian spring water recently added new bottles to its portfolio that are made from 100% recycled plastic. And Diageo North America is transitioning to a 100% recycled plastic bottle for its Seagram’s 7 Crown American whiskey. The brand owner says that this move should reduce the use of virgin plastic by nearly 1,000 tons annually.

Keurig Dr Pepper says the transition to recycled plastic bottles is a “critical next step” in the company’s commitment to a circular economy. Across the company’s entire portfolio of more than 125 brands, 20% of the materials used in packaging is currently made from post-consumer recycled content. The transition to recycled plastic in Snapple and Core bottles will increase that total to about 24%; the company’s current goal is 30% post-consumer recycled content in its packaging.

The new bottles will feature a How2Recycle label, the company says.