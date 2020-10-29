Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Keurig Dr Pepper Transitions Snapple, Core Bottles to 100% Recycled Plastic

(Credit: Snapple)

Keurig Dr Pepper is the latest beverage company to plan the transition of its bottles to 100% recycled plastic; the company says the move to transition its Snapple and Core brands to rPET bottles will eliminate more than 46 million pounds of virgin plastic used by the company annually. While Snapple is currently available in recycled plastic bottles on the West Coast, rollout will continue in phases across the country through early next year. Core bottles made from 100% recycled plastic will be on shelves beginning early next year.

Similarly, Evian spring water recently added new bottles to its portfolio that are made from 100% recycled plastic. And Diageo North America is transitioning to a 100% recycled plastic bottle for its Seagram’s 7 Crown American whiskey. The brand owner says that this move should reduce the use of virgin plastic by nearly 1,000 tons annually.

Keurig Dr Pepper says the transition to recycled plastic bottles is a “critical next step” in the company’s commitment to a circular economy. Across the company’s entire portfolio of more than 125 brands, 20% of the materials used in packaging is currently made from  post-consumer recycled content. The transition to recycled plastic in Snapple and Core bottles will increase that total to about 24%; the company’s current goal is 30% post-consumer recycled content in its packaging.

The new bottles will feature a How2Recycle label, the company says.

 

Whitepapers

Sustainability Maturity Quiz

Sustainability at ista

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

New Report Shows ‘Explosive Growth’ of Renewable Energy Technologies Across the US
DuPont Performance Building Solutions Says it Will Reduce GHG Emissions 75%
Aveda Pilots Blockchain Program to Trace Madagascan Vanilla
Bridgestone Invites More Partners to Implement Sustainable, Responsible Practices
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.