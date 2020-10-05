Largest Solar Project in Louisiana Now Under Construction

The Iris Solar project in Washington Parish and St. James Solar project in St. James Parish represent the largest solar facility currently under construction in Louisiana and will produce a combined 70 MW of power.

The Iris Solar site comprises 492 acres and the St. James site spans approximately 218 acres. Both projects are expected to reach commercial operation in mid-2021. Entergy New Orleans has entered into 20-year power purchase agreements with these facilities for the benefit of all customers.

The Iris and St. James projects are expected to create up to 150 jobs and 100 jobs respectively during the construction phase.

Financing for the construction and operation of the projects was provided by a syndicate of lenders, including Societe Generale as coordinating lead arranger, and CIBC and Truist Bank as joint lead arrangers.

These solar projects were initiated and initially developed by Acadian Renewable Energy, LLC, a joint venture among affiliates of SunChase Power and MAP Renewable Energy. MAP Renewable Energy is a minority owner of the projects.