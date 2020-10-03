Learn about Ethylene Oxide emissions to protect your community and reduce your workplace risk

Ethylene Oxide is now believed to be more harmful than previously realized and industry initiatives are underway to better characterize the risk to workers and communities. Outdoor fugitive emissions must be accurately quantified, not only at the source, such as exhaust stacks, but also at the facility fenceline and in ambient air. Indoors, the task is equally challenging when trying to characterize the air quality in places like central processing facilities, aeration and storage rooms, ventilation systems, hallways and offices. Join this webinar to understand how accurate and reliable EtO measurements can result in a risk reduction for ‘day-to-day’ operations at industrial and medical facilities, and reduce the exposure for your workers and community.
Date: October 14, 2020
Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST
|Speakers
|
Joel Avrunin
VP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing
Picarro
Joel brings a twenty year background in metrology, commercial leadership, and team-building to Picarro. He loves helping customers improve health and safety for their employees and the communities where they operate. Joel’s experience includes over a decade in sales and management at Danaher/Fortive (through Tektronix subsidiary). He has a strong technical background, having worked as an RF design engineer before his commercial roles. Joel earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and his MBA in Organizational Leadership from Towson University.
|
|
Dr. Gregor Lucic
With a doctorate in volcanic geochemistry from McGill University, Gregor was one of the first to deploy a Picarro analyzer on top of an active volcano; a study that improved our understanding of volcanic triggers and eruption forecasting. He has brought his knowledge of precision gas measurement to Picarro, where he has worked as an Application Scientist before assuming the role of a Product Manager. He has led the development program for the Ethylene Oxide analyzer family, focused on stack, indoor air, fenceline, and community monitoring.