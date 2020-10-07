Majority of Washington Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Cars by 2030

A new poll from Yale University, George Mason University, and Climate Nexus, and commissioned by the nonprofit Coltura, finds 59% of Washington voters support a policy requiring new cars in Washington state to be electric starting in 2030.

By a margin of more than 12-to-1, voters believe ending the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in 2030 would have a positive effect on climate change (75% to 6%) and would benefit the health of people in the state (73% to 5%).

Last year, Coltura supported the Clean Cars 2030 bill sponsored by Washington State Representative Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) providing that model-year 2030 and later vehicles must be electric to be registered in Washington. According to Coltura, providing a 2030 sunset date to sales of new fossil fuel vehicles will allow utilities, automakers, and landlords to prepare for a smooth off-ramp from dependence on fossil fuels.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that all sales of new passenger vehicles in the state must be zero-emission by 2035. The order sends a signal to automakers and intensifies California’s legal battle with the Trump administration over emissions standards.

The governor released a statement saying that transportation accounts for more than 50% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions. He added that the transportation sector is responsible for 80% of smog-forming pollution and 95% of toxic diesel emissions.

Climate Nexus Polling, in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, conducted a representative survey of 812 registered voters in Washington state September 15-29, 2020, with an oversample of 100 voters contacted by phone in state senate districts 3, 5, and 44 (total N=300 interviewed by phone) on September 24-28, 2020. The total N-size for the mixed mode sample is N=1,112 registered voters. The margin of error for the representative online sample is approximately +/- 3.5%. The poll was sponsored by the state advocacy non-profit Coltura. You can access the toplines here