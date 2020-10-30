Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

More Than 30% Voya Financial’s Arizona Facility Powered by Solar

(Credit: Voya Financial)

Voya Financial has announced that its newly constructed Chandler, Arizona, office features solar carports that are expected to offset more than 663,600 kilowatt-hours of electricity in its first year of operation alone.

Voya estimates the solar carport system will provide 32% of the facility’s total energy, offsetting purchased utility power by the same percentage and delivering significant savings over the solar system’s estimated 30-year or longer lifespan.

Voya worked with Arizona-based companies to design and build the system. Hawkins Design Group in Gilbert was responsible for the parking garage, solar, efficient LED lighting and controls systems. Chandler-based Sun Valley Solar Solutions collaborated with Hawkins during the system’s design phase and was responsible for the installation of the SunPower photovoltaic system.

Additional eco-friendly features throughout the facility include: LED lighting with automatic controls; open-collaboration workspaces within 15 feet of windows to utilize a daylight-harvesting system that offsets the amount of lighting needed to properly light the space; HVAC temperature controls to allow heating/cooling of individual sections of the facility as occupancy needs change; digital signage to curb printing; building materials made from recycled content for carpeting, wall coverings, ceiling tiles, hardwoods and fabrics; and electric vehicle charging stations.

Whitepapers

Sustainability Maturity Quiz

Sustainability at ista

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Oregon City Converting 7,000 Street and Park Lights to LED
New York City’s East River Now Home to 3 Tidal Power Turbines
NJ Transit Offers Developers $3M in Incentives to Bid for Grid Project
Spotlight on Award Winner: Lockheed Martin Moorestown Steam Decentralization
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.