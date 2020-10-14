National Grid Launches its Renewables Arm to Focus on Solar, Wind, and Storage

National Grid, through its non-regulated National Grid Ventures unit, today announced the launch of National Grid Renewables, the new brand name for its US renewable energy business that includes solar, onshore wind, and battery storage. National Grid Renewables says it is focused on accelerating the clean energy transition through developing, owning, and operating large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States.

This rollout builds on National Grid’s acquisition of Geronimo Energy, a wind and solar developer in North America, in July 2019. Since last year’s acquisition, National Grid’s onshore renewables development team (formerly known as Geronimo Energy) has signed over 500 megawatts (MW) of announced contracts with customers and has expanded its pipeline of wind, solar, and battery storage projects throughout the US. As part of today’s launch, Geronimo Energy will transition to the new National Grid Renewables branding.

In addition to its onshore renewables development team, National Grid Renewables includes a number of energy assets across the US, from wind and solar farms in the Midwest and South to investments in battery storage facilities on the East Coast.