New Report Shows Enormous Potential for On-Site and Behind-the-Meter Wind Projects in US

New research reveals approximately 20% of US commercial and industrial facilities would financially and operationally benefit from on-site, behind-the-meter wind energy projects. That’s according to a new report from One Energy, an industrial power company and installer of on-site wind energy in North America.

“Many C&I entities are under tremendous pressure to reduce GHG emissions, increase production and cut costs,” said Jereme Kent, CEO of One Energy. “Our analysis shows that for many manufacturing facilities across the country, particularly in the Midwest, on-site wind makes tremendous sense — lower GHG emissions, reduced energy costs, and increased control.”

The report highlights that wind energy is technically viable and financially attractive for 20% of all large C&I facilities in the continental United States, which translates to an estimated $66 billion in deployable capital (35,825 MW) based on a 0% Investment Tax Credit (ITC). This will expand to $95 billion as economies of scale and known technology improvements become fully effective. The serviceable market nearly doubles to $120 billion in deployable capital (65,345 MW) with a 30% ITC.

One Energy’s report consists of four component sections: the total addressable market (TAM), the serviceable market (SM), serviceable market growth and the company’s Wind for Industry expansion strategy.

