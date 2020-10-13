Plans Underway to Transition a Combined-Cycle Power Plant to Run on Carbon-Free Hydrogen

Plans have been announced to transition a 485 MW combined-cycle power plant to run on carbon-free hydrogen. In collaboration with New Fortress Energy (NFE) and GE, Long Ridge Energy Terminal intends to begin providing carbon-free power to customers as early as next year by blending hydrogen in the gas stream and transition the plant to be capable of burning 100% green hydrogen over the next decade.

Long Ridge says this will be the first purpose-built hydrogen-burning power plant in the United States and the first worldwide to blend hydrogen in a GE H-class gas turbine. The plant utilizes a GE 7HA.02 combustion turbine, which can burn between 15 and 20% hydrogen by volume in the gas stream initially, with the capability to transition to 100% hydrogen over time. Long Ridge has engaged Black & Veatch to assist with developing plans for the plant integration for hydrogen blending and to ensure safe and reliable industrial practices. Commercial operations are planned for November 2021.

To support a green hydrogen transition, Long Ridge is teaming with NFE’s new division, Zero, which is focused on investing in and deploying emerging hydrogen production technologies to meet zero emissions targets.

For initial testing of hydrogen blending, Long Ridge has access to nearby industrial byproduct hydrogen. For the production of green hydrogen with electrolysis, Long Ridge has access to water from the Ohio River. Over time, below ground salt formations can be used for large-scale hydrogen storage.

According to Long Ridge, the plant will be capable of supporting a balanced and diverse power generation portfolio in the future; from energy storage capable of accommodating seasonal fluctuations from renewable energy, to cost effective, dispatchable intermediate and baseload power.