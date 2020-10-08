New Emission Control Technologies & Techniques for Composites & Carbon Fiber

Carbon fiber and composite materials have revolutionized the products we use every day by making them stronger, lighter, and more durable. However, the manufacturing process can have serious environmental ramifications and be immediately dangerous to human health if careful consideration is not given to environmental control at the production phase of these materials.

New technologies and techniques are being applied on these applications which not only ensure compliance but also improve profits. Recent developments in air pollution abatement technologies have not only improved destruction capabilities but also allowed producers to reduce operating costs and improve up-time.

In conjunction with CompositesWorld Publishing, Anguil Environmental will be presenting the latest in Emission Control Technologies and Techniques for Composite and Carbon Fiber Manufacturing.

Primary Topics:

What are the primary air pollution control technologies used in this industry?

What technology features should companies consider for air pollution compliance?

Which operating cost reduction strategies to consider for various process conditions?

REGISTER HERE

Anguil has developed the most advanced air pollution control technologies currently used for carbon fiber and composite processes. Our proprietary designs offer high destruction efficiency, low greenhouse gas output and energy recovery options for powering process systems. Learn More