Shipping Industry Unveils Fuel Cell Pilot Project to Reduce Emissions 40 Percent or More

“Our tests show a CO2 reduction of as much as 40-45% when using LNG, compared to current solutions,” says Bernt Skeie, CEO of Prototech. “Increased efficiency and reduced fuel consumption also provide significant cost savings, and the ship will be able to sail significantly longer on the same amount of energy. The system will also be ready to operate completely emission-free from the locations where, for instance, ammonia is available for bunkering.”

The technology enables direct capture of CO2, another alternative for emission-free operation when logistics for CO2 management become available, Skeie adds.

The shipping industry accounts for between two percent and three percent of global GHG emissions, wrote the World Economic Forum. The industry is responsible for 90% of world trade by volume.