The Keys to a Successful Power Purchase Agreement

Power purchase agreements (PPAs) and virtual PPAs are one of the most efficient tools that businesses can use to reduce emissions. Yet despite their growing popularity, few businesses know where to begin in exploring the PPA purchase process.
In this webinar, Sean Perry and Ricky Ghoshroy of Enel X will show companies how to plot a path to a successful PPA that strikes a balance between core business aims and sustainability goals. Among the topics they’ll discuss:
- How virtual power purchase agreements work
- How to build an RFP for a project that truly fits your needs
- How to look beyond project pricing to accurately evaluate a PPA project’s economics
Date: October 7, 2020
Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST
Sean Perry
Senior Manager, Wholesale and Government Energy Services
Enel X
Sean Perry has been with the Enel X team since 2010. He has deep experience in the strategic planning, facilitation, and execution of large-scale energy RFPs on behalf of utilities, governmental entities, and large C&I users. Sean has administered hundreds of large-scale brown and renewable energy transactions, including numerous solicitations for renewable generation assets.Sean successfully developed and administered the first-ever live auction RFP for renewable PPAs within Europe and has directly supported transactions for thousands of megawatts of renewable PPAs worldwide.He has worked with some of the world’s largest utilities, governmental entities, and commercial customers in all stages of the RFP process and is adept at leveraging his robust transactional history to apply numerous best-practices and lessons-learned to all facets of competitive RFP processes.Sean earned his Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance and Management from Roger Williams University.
Ricky Ghoshroy
Ricky specializes in energy strategy and risk management in North American deregulated natural gas and electricity markets. Since joining Enel X in 2013, Ricky has worked with customers across the spectrum from manufacturing facilities to educational institutions and everything in between, helping them to manage and reduce energy spend. Currently pursuing his MBA at Boston College, he graduated with distinction from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a BA in Economics, holds an MA in Climate & Society from Columbia University in New York and is a Certified Energy Manager.