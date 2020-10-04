The Keys to a Successful Power Purchase Agreement

Power purchase agreements (PPAs) and virtual PPAs are one of the most efficient tools that businesses can use to reduce emissions. Yet despite their growing popularity, few businesses know where to begin in exploring the PPA purchase process.

In this webinar, Sean Perry and Ricky Ghoshroy of Enel X will show companies how to plot a path to a successful PPA that strikes a balance between core business aims and sustainability goals. Among the topics they’ll discuss:

How virtual power purchase agreements work

How to build an RFP for a project that truly fits your needs

How to look beyond project pricing to accurately evaluate a PPA project’s economics

Date: October 7, 2020

Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST