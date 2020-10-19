Thrive Market is Largest Online Grocer to Receive B-Corp Certification

Thrive Market, an online marketplace offering food and more, today announced their B-Corp certification. Thrive says it is the largest online grocer to receive the certification in the United States.

Thrive Market’s B-Corp certification largely comes as a result of their Zero Waste fulfillment centers effort, new packaging, and their commitment to organic and regenerative organic agriculture. Additionally, their supply chain poverty alleviation efforts were recognized as they recently enacted trade terms, positive labor conditions and support for underserved suppliers to reduce poverty.

Thrive Market completed a pre-assessment in May 2019, leading to an October 2020 verification. By demonstrating a commitment that extends beyond shareholders, being a B-Corp certified entity ensures all stakeholders— environment, suppliers and more — are considered when Thrive Market is acting as a force for good — where people and planet are just as important as profit.

B-Corp certified corporations are verified by the nonprofit B Lab, certifying companies based on how they create value for their employees, community and the environment and their non-shareholding stakeholders.