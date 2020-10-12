US Dairy Unveils ‘Net Zero Initiative’ to Help Farmers Achieve Carbon Neutrality

The Innovation Center for US Dairy today unveiled the “Net Zero Initiative,” an industry-wide effort that will help US dairy farms of all sizes and geographies implement new technologies and adopt economically viable practices. The initiative is a critical component of US dairy’s environmental stewardship goals, endorsed by dairy industry leaders and farmers, to achieve carbon neutrality, optimized water usage and improved water quality by 2050.

The Innovation Center for US Dairy also announced a key milestone on its journey toward carbon neutrality – an up to $10 million commitment and multi-year partnership with Nestlé to support the Net Zero Initiative and scale access to environmental practices and resources on farms across the country.

The Net Zero Initiative is a collaboration of dairy organizations and represents a critical pathway on US dairy’s sustainability journey. Many of the practices and technologies needed to reach the industry’s goals largely exist but require further research and development and overall greater accessibility across farms of all sizes and geographies. Through foundational science, on-farm pilots, and development of new product markets, the Net Zero Initiative aims to knock down barriers and create incentives for farmers that will lead to economic viability and positive environmental impact.

Nestlé is the first of what the US dairy community hopes will be many partners joining the Net Zero Initiative, contributing funding and expertise to help propel the entire industry’s progress toward a more sustainable future. With brands like Carnation, Stouffer’s and DiGiorno, Nestlé brings a wealth of knowledge and industry leadership to the table, and an earnest commitment to supporting US dairy farmers in environmental advancements and technology adoption.

In June, E+E leader reported on sustainable farming initiatives General Mills is implementing. The company started a three-year regenerative dairy pilot in western Michigan. The global food company says the effort is part of its broader goal of advancing regenerative agriculture on 1 million acres of farmland by 2030. The company, whose brands include Yoplait, Liberté, and Mountain High yogurt products, calls western Michigan a key sourcing region for their fluid milk supply.