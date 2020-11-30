Lost your password?
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Will Now Use Recyclable Aluminum Cups

(Credit: Ball Corporation)

Coors Light and Ball Corporation today announced an agreement to bring the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup to guests at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ball says it designed the lightweight aluminum cups in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable options when enjoying their favorite beverages.

Molson Coors (which makes Allegiant Stadium’s official domestic beer, Coors Light, as well as its official craft beer, Hop Valley, and official hard seltzer, Vizzy), is doing their part to support the stadium’s sustainability goals, as well as their own.

Upon the start of activities at Allegiant Stadium, 100,000 of the 20-ounce aluminum cups will be available in the club seats at all events. Through this collaboration, Allegiant Stadium joins a growing number of professional football stadiums that feature the Ball Aluminum Cup at scale.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, Ball Corporation says 75% of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight and sturdy. It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for Allegiant Stadium.

Earlier this year, the recyclable cups were at at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

