Aramark Global Headquarters Receives LEED Certification

Aramark has announced that its global headquarters office space in Philadelphia has received LEED Silver certification by the US Green Building Council for its sustainable workspace design and construction.

The building is certified under LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C) rating system, which encourages the design and construction of commercial interiors that are good for people and the planet. Earlier, the 2400 Market Street building, owned by a joint venture of The Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds and PMC Property Group, was initially awarded LEED Gold certification as a new construction project.

Aramark noted that, while the company’s employees may be working remotely due to the pandemic, the forward-looking design sustains remote work productivity as Aramark looks forward to their eventual return to the property.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a green building rating system that measures sustainable buildings through a framework focused on health, efficiency, and cost-savings. LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

The company’s headquarters includes a wellness center, biophilia rooms, outdoor terraces, and a showcase state-of-the-art dining facility and test kitchen. Specific sustainability highlights include: