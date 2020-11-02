Black & Veatch Announces it Will Cease Participation in Coal-Based Power Design and Construction

Black & Veatch, an engineering and construction firm, has announced it will cease participation in any further coal-based power design and construction. This shift allows its workforce to further accelerate the creation of solutions that help transform the industry, including helping clients reduce dependence on coal power assets and minimize the impact of those assets to the environment.

The company says its transition away from any coal-related activity is about a commitment to sustainability and accelerating efforts toward a carbon-free energy future.

The company will fulfill current project commitments to completion in the coming months. Its efforts will focus on supporting clients through their transition to a balanced energy portfolio with cleaner energy sources and towards achieving their decarbonization and sustainability goals.

Black & Veatch has researched sustainability within the construction industry for several years. In 2019, the company released a report that analyzed two years of survey data collected from water, power, telecommunications, and commercial and industrial respondents. The data explored: