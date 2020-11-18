Colgate-Palmolive to Source 100% Renewable Electricity for Global Operations by 2030

Colgate-Palmolive Company has announced its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy — defining its key actions and setting targets for 2025 and beyond.

Colgate’s 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy focuses on three ambitions: promoting well-being and inclusivity; helping people develop healthy habits; and preserving and improving the environment. They are supported by actionable targets, among them being:

Eliminate one third of new plastics as part of the transition to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025

Earn 100% TRUE Zero Waste certification for global operations and build 100% of new manufacturing sites LEED certified by 2025

Source 100% renewable electricity for global operations by 2030

Achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions in global operations by 2040

Promote water conservation awareness to 100% of our global consumers by 202

Colgate is already hard at work pursuing these goals. For example, to reach its plastic targets, the company launched its first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube on three continents and is sharing that technology to speed the industry’s sustainability transformation. Colgate aims to build on the successful global launches of its bamboo toothbrushes for adults and children with additional advancements to further reduce plastic in toothbrushes. Colgate also currently has 19 certified TRUE Zero Waste facilities across five continents.