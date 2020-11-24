Diageo to Use 100% Recycled Content in Packaging by 2030

Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness, has announced 25 goals in its “Society 2030: Spirit of Progress” plan, designed to make a positive impact on the world by 2030.

Diageo will focus its action over the next 10 years in three core areas, selected to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity; and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Diageo’s “grain-to-glass” sustainability initiatives include:

Diageo has committed to working towards a low-carbon future, harnessing 100% renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations and working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%; and

As the first step in its net zero ambition, Diageo’s Scottish distilleries of Oban and Royal Lochnagar will both become carbon neutral by the end of 2020 and Diageo will aim to achieve net zero in India by 2025; and

By 2030 Diageo will ensure that every drink it produces will take 30% less water to make than it does today and will achieve a net positive water impact in key water stressed basins and communities; and

It will also deliver over 150 community water projects across the world, including providing access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene; and

Diageo will support over 150,000 smallholder farmers with farming techniques to regenerate the land and build biodiversity; and

By 2030 ensure that the business is using 100% recycled content in plastic packaging and that 100% of Diageo’s packaging will be widely recyclable.

Diageo also recently launched what is calls “Sustainable Solutions,” a global platform that will provide non-equity funding to start-up and technology companies in order to help Diageo continue to embed sustainability in its supply chain and brands. Designed to support small companies and entrepreneurs develop and commercialize their innovations, Diageo will share global resources and experience to unlock future potential for both partners.