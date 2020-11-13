Lost your password?
Expanded Wind Project to Help Bring Arizona to 100% Carbon-Free Electricity by 2050

(Arizona Public Service has entered into a power purchase agreement with Leeward Renewable Energy to purchase 200 megawatts of wind energy output from their two New Mexican Aragonne Wind facilities. Credit: APS)

Earlier this year, Arizona Public Service (APS) announced a bold commitment to deliver 100% clean, carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. Now it has announced that by the end of 2021, APS will harness the power of Leeward Renewable Energy’s advanced GE wind turbine technology to help meet Arizona’s growing energy demands.

APS has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Leeward to purchase wind energy output from Leeward’s two Aragonne Wind facilities. The PPA resulted from a September 2019 Wind Request for Proposal. This PPA enables Leeward to sell 200 megawatts of wind generation to APS over a term of 20 years through the repowering of Leeward’s existing 90-megawatt Aragonne Wind project and the construction of its 145-megawatt Aragonne Mesa Wind project. Both facilities are located within Guadalupe County, New Mexico.

Leeward and APS have a longstanding partnership. APS first purchased power from the legacy 90-megawatt Aragonne Wind farm in 2006 when the project began operating commercially.

This project will modernize Leeward’s existing wind assets and add significant generation capacity to its Guadalupe County, New Mexico, renewable energy complex. Together, both companies will use wind resources as a clean power solution for APS customers in Arizona.

