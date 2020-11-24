Georgia-Pacific’s Mississippi Mill Becomes First US Pulp Mill to Earn EPA’s Energy Star Certification

Georgia-Pacific‘s Leaf River cellulose mill in New Augusta, Mississippi, is the first US pulp mill to earn the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification, which signifies that the manufacturing facility performs in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

To earn the EPA’s Energy Star certification, the facility improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire facility and by investing in improvements that allow it to produce all electricity required to make pulp without purchasing electricity externally under normal operating conditions.

Commercial buildings and industrial plants account for nearly half of the nation’s energy. But through benchmarking performance and a strategic approach to energy management, the EPA says it is possible for companies to save energy, save money, and protect the environment.

Energy Star was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the Energy Star.