Hasbro Participates in ‘The Chemical Footprint Project’

Hasbro today issued a 2019-20 Corporate Social Responsibility Update. The update highlights Hasbro’s ESG advancements in key areas in 2019. It also details Hasbro’s 2019 acquisition of eOne and the opportunities it unlocks for corporate citizenship through storytelling, content responsibility and social engagement.

In 2019 and 2020, Hasbro took steps to strengthen its commitment to the environment. Key milestones include:

Establishing a goal to eliminate all plastic in packaging of new products by the end of 2022

Expanding the Hasbro Toy Recycling program to six countries

Achieving its goal of virtually 100% renewable energy (99.4% through investment in renewable energy credits and carbon offsets).

Additionally, Hasbro became the first in its industry to pilot the Higg Index, originally developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), to further assess the environmental impact of its toy and game suppliers.

Other highlights from this interim report include: