Hasbro Participates in ‘The Chemical Footprint Project’

Hasbro today issued a 2019-20 Corporate Social Responsibility Update. The update highlights Hasbro’s ESG advancements in key areas in 2019. It also details Hasbro’s 2019 acquisition of eOne and the opportunities it unlocks for corporate citizenship through storytelling, content responsibility and social engagement.
In 2019 and 2020, Hasbro took steps to strengthen its commitment to the environment. Key milestones include:
- Establishing a goal to eliminate all plastic in packaging of new products by the end of 2022
- Expanding the Hasbro Toy Recycling program to six countries
- Achieving its goal of virtually 100% renewable energy (99.4% through investment in renewable energy credits and carbon offsets).
Additionally, Hasbro became the first in its industry to pilot the Higg Index, originally developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), to further assess the environmental impact of its toy and game suppliers.
Other highlights from this interim report include:
- As Hasbro continues to expand its global sourcing footprint, the company published an official Materials and Chemical Management Policy to guide the specification, sourcing and screening of materials and chemicals in product and packaging for all Hasbro products worldwide
- Managed the transition to third-party manufacturing facilities in India and Vietnam, from a China-based supply chain with mature quality systems
- Conducted over 50 quality assurance in-person training sessions with vendors, suppliers, labs, and Hasbro employees, totaling more than 1,000 hours of training
- Participated in The Chemical Footprint Project to develop and advance the concept and practice of chemical footprinting to reduce the use of chemicals of high concern