How Carrier Plans to Reduce Customers’ Carbon Footprint by More than One Gigaton

Carrier Global Corporation has announced the company’s first set of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals since becoming an independent company in April. Carrier is targeting carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030. The company is also aiming to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by more than one gigaton, supported by a planned investment of more than $2 billion over the next 10 years toward the development of healthier, safer, and more sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier says they are fighting climate change through new energy-efficient product offerings and through lower emissions in operations.

The 2030 ESG Goals include a transformation of the company’s operations to be carbon-neutral while maintaining safety metrics, and the incorporation of leading sustainable design principles from manufacturing through end-of-life.

Additional goals include the following: